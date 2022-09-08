Home Entertainment Hindi

Google Doodle celebrates 96th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika

Popularly known as Sudhakantha, meaning the nightingale, he received the National Film Award, Padmashri, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and many other prestigious honours.

Published: 08th September 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Singer, composer and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika

Singer, composer and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 96th birth anniversary of singer, composer and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika, search engine Google paid a heartfelt tribute to him via a creative doodle.

Google honoured Bhupen Hazarika with a colourful and whimsical illustration of the legendary singer on its home page.

In 2019, Bhupen Hazarika received India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The singer, also an acclaimed poet and filmmaker, was born on September 8, 1926, and passed away on November 5, 2011.

Hazarika was most popular in West Bengal and Bangladesh and was responsible for introducing the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema.

Popularly known as Sudhakantha, meaning the nightingale, he received the National Film Award, Padmashri, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and many other prestigious honours.

He was known for his baritone voice and for making music on themes ranging from romance to social and political commentary. Some of his renowned works in Assamese music which audiences still enjoy include 'Bistirno Parore,' 'Moi Eti Jajabo,' 'Ganga Mor Maa,' and 'Bimurto Mur Nixati Jen.'

On the occasion of Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary, Union Minister, Amit Shah shared a post and wrote, "I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika Ji, an amazing musician with an exceptional voice, on his Jayanti. With his versatile and mesmerising songs, he popularised Indian music & Assamese folk culture across the world. His contribution to the world of music & art is commendable."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupen Hazarika Google Google Doodle
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp