Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 3? Makers clarify

“There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3,” the statement reads.

By Express News Service

It was recently announced that Kartik Aaryan will front Aashiqui 3, to be directed by Anurag Basu. Soon after the announcement, rumours started circulating about the film’s leading lady. Television actor Jennifer Winget was said to have been roped in for the project.

Shraddha Kapoor, who’d starred opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2 (2013), was also named as a likely choice. Now, a spokesperson for T-Series has released a statement putting the speculations to rest.

“There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3,” the statement reads. “The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie.

Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible.”

Aashiqui 3 will be produced by Mukesh Bhatt of Vishesh Films and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

