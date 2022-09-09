Home Entertainment Hindi

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

He added, "A private handshake with her when she was a State Guest during my University days, to India and that exclusive moment at Rashtrapati Bhavan, among the four or five of us."

Published: 09th September 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has paid his tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday aged 96.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: ".. and as we live another day, the life of another has ended .. the Queen, has passed away .. the Queen of England .. and a host of moments and memories go along with her and her presence."

He recalled how his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was in England when the Queen was crowned.

"Babuji was in England for his PhD, when she was crowned and the Coronation was the huge event of the moment in 1952 .. and the news and the books and the curious designed then were dutifully sent to me in Allahabad."

"Sets of make your own Coronation coach and the various monuments and the finery of a crowning in England were among us at 17, Clive Road, Allahabad and hours spent in building them and getting books and information presented in colourful books were our prized possession ...."

He added, "A private handshake with her when she was a State Guest during my University days, to India and that exclusive moment at Rashtrapati Bhavan, among the four or five of us."

"The select group of invitees at Buckingham Palace during the time of Babuji's stay in Cambridge when at a private Tea he was called along with, other country guests .. the Indian Cricket team in particular - the likes of Vinoo Mankad, and Hazare and more .. and the signed autographs of them sent to us on the invitation card from the Palace .. now all lost or misplaced when we shifted from Allahabad to Delhi.

"The letters the books and objects of remembrance all lost .. pity .. because the idea of documentation or of reserve and storage in collectables was never a consideration .. .. now as you look back .. the regret and remorse .."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Queen Elizabeth II Amitabh Bachchan blog today
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp