'Thank God' releases on October 25

The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra- starrer Thank God released on Friday. The film, directed by Indra Kumar, also features Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi. The trailer shows Ajay Devgn as the modern version of the Hindu deity Chitragupt, who is responsible for keeping a record of the good and bad deeds of humans and accordingly put them in heaven or hell after their death. When a regular office-going man( played by Siddharth Malhotra) meets with an accident, he lands in Chitragupt’s ‘arena’. Here Ajay decides to play ‘the game of life’ with Siddharth, which includes mastering over his vices like ‘anger’, ‘jealousy’ and ‘lust’. Rakul plays Siddharth’s wife in the film while Nora is a seductress. Indra Kumar, who has helmed the film, is known for films like Dhamaal (2007), and Masti (2004).