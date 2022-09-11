You have to be greedy about your work and ambitious about your roles: Swara Bhasker

Express News Service

It will not be a stretch to say that Swara Bhasker has a soft spot for women-led films. There was Nil Battey Sannata (2015) that told the story of an illiterate mother who decides to go to school along with her daughter to help her with maths, then there was the diametrically opposite but equally inspiring Anaarkali of Aarah (2017) that sees a dancer in a small town bring her molester to justice. Her character in Veere

Di Wedding (2018) too made a case for empowerment in her openness about women’s right to pleasure.

Her upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which releases on September 16, isn’t any different either. Directed by Kamal Pandey, best known for his film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and the social television drama Na Aana Iss Des Laado, the story follows four married women on an adventurous road trip.

Strangely, for Bhasker, however, it’s not a conscious decision to seek out inspiring stories about women. She says she is like any other actor when it comes to choosing a role—if the part is substantial and meaty,

she is sold.

“You just have to be greedy about your work and ambitious about the kind of roles you want to do, and you’ll find yourselves in really good parts,” she says.

While Bhasker admits that Jahaan Chaar Yaar is not the first Hindi film on road trips, or on women's friendships, what sets the film apart, she says, is that the four protagonists are an unexpected bunch of people for this story.

“This is the first time we have such a film about four married women, who are like what people say ‘aunty’. All of us know women like them. They are our mothers, sisters, aunts and friends. I think that’s where the fun is. It is a heartwarming story about people who you can relate to,” says the actor.

The film will see Bhasker reunite with Shikha Talsania, with whom she shared screen space in Veere Di Wedding. Actors Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra are also part of the ensemble cast.

“Shikha and I have been friends since Veere. We have a comfort level and an understanding. She is an actor whose talent I admire a lot. I think the four of us and our chemistry came together nicely. The thing that really stands out in the film is that the friendship between the four women feels authentic,” the 34-year-old actor says.

When not in news for her films, Bhasker is making headlines for either her strong remarks on important issues or for her love-hate relationship with trolls. The actor recently tackled a troll after she put out a tweet promoting her film. In fact, she says she is thankful for her trolls.

“They keep me relevant even when I don’t have films. I don’t think they realise that they are doing me a great service. As far as I am concerned, they should just carry on,” she says, adding, “Now everyone knows that they are paid and agenda-driven, so if I am a source of employment for somebody, then good for me.” Bhasker will next be seen in Mrs Falani. Directed by Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma, the film will see the actor playing nine different characters.

It will not be a stretch to say that Swara Bhasker has a soft spot for women-led films. There was Nil Battey Sannata (2015) that told the story of an illiterate mother who decides to go to school along with her daughter to help her with maths, then there was the diametrically opposite but equally inspiring Anaarkali of Aarah (2017) that sees a dancer in a small town bring her molester to justice. Her character in Veere Di Wedding (2018) too made a case for empowerment in her openness about women’s right to pleasure. Her upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which releases on September 16, isn’t any different either. Directed by Kamal Pandey, best known for his film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and the social television drama Na Aana Iss Des Laado, the story follows four married women on an adventurous road trip. Strangely, for Bhasker, however, it’s not a conscious decision to seek out inspiring stories about women. She says she is like any other actor when it comes to choosing a role—if the part is substantial and meaty, she is sold. “You just have to be greedy about your work and ambitious about the kind of roles you want to do, and you’ll find yourselves in really good parts,” she says. While Bhasker admits that Jahaan Chaar Yaar is not the first Hindi film on road trips, or on women's friendships, what sets the film apart, she says, is that the four protagonists are an unexpected bunch of people for this story. “This is the first time we have such a film about four married women, who are like what people say ‘aunty’. All of us know women like them. They are our mothers, sisters, aunts and friends. I think that’s where the fun is. It is a heartwarming story about people who you can relate to,” says the actor. The film will see Bhasker reunite with Shikha Talsania, with whom she shared screen space in Veere Di Wedding. Actors Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra are also part of the ensemble cast. “Shikha and I have been friends since Veere. We have a comfort level and an understanding. She is an actor whose talent I admire a lot. I think the four of us and our chemistry came together nicely. The thing that really stands out in the film is that the friendship between the four women feels authentic,” the 34-year-old actor says. When not in news for her films, Bhasker is making headlines for either her strong remarks on important issues or for her love-hate relationship with trolls. The actor recently tackled a troll after she put out a tweet promoting her film. In fact, she says she is thankful for her trolls. “They keep me relevant even when I don’t have films. I don’t think they realise that they are doing me a great service. As far as I am concerned, they should just carry on,” she says, adding, “Now everyone knows that they are paid and agenda-driven, so if I am a source of employment for somebody, then good for me.” Bhasker will next be seen in Mrs Falani. Directed by Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma, the film will see the actor playing nine different characters.