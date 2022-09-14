Tusshar, Naseeruddin-starrer thriller 'Maarrich' gets release date

By Express News Service

Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah are starring together in the upcoming thriller, Maarrich. The film is set to hit theatres on December 9. Written and directed by Dhruv Lather, Maarrich is a whodunit where Tusshar portrays a brave police officer.

Naseeruddin Shah has a pivotal role in the film. The makers announced the release date with the logo of the film and the message—Catch the Evil.

Maarrich will be Tusshar Kapoor’s second outing after the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, as a producer under his banner Tusshar Entertainment House.

Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah are starring together in the upcoming thriller, Maarrich. The film is set to hit theatres on December 9. Written and directed by Dhruv Lather, Maarrich is a whodunit where Tusshar portrays a brave police officer. Naseeruddin Shah has a pivotal role in the film. The makers announced the release date with the logo of the film and the message—Catch the Evil. Maarrich will be Tusshar Kapoor’s second outing after the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, as a producer under his banner Tusshar Entertainment House.