Koffee with Karan 7: Anil Kapoor shares how insecure he was with Jackie Shroff's success

By PTI

NEW DELHI: While.... 'N' bomb was dropped again in the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan,' the host sparked the nepotism debate- outsider vs star kids with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Anil revealed he was insecure about Jackie Shroff's success.

During the almost hour-long show, conversations among the guests and the host swung from topics of infidelity, and role-playing to nepotism, and much more.

Anil Kapoor revealed that he was insecure about Jackie's success after he bagged the big project under Subhash Ghai's banner. When Karan Johar asked the 'Mr India' actor, about his view on Nepotism.

Anil said, "I just don't take it seriously. I feel you just keep doing your work and your work speaks. This is a kind of question, especially if you are an actor, you can't pass on that legacy to your brother or son. You either have it or you don't. I remember when I started, there was Sunny (Deol), Sanju (Sanjay Dutt)."

Karan Johar interrupted him and brought Jackie's (Jackie Shroff) name. To which Anil responded, he was an outsider but he got his big break with a Subhash Ghai film and he became an A-lister just with the announcement.

He said, at that time, he was doing big roles and South Indian films and I did feel, you know kind of not feeling good about it. Yaar why. The day I signed a Yash Chopra film, I felt like now I am fine."

Karan asked, "Did you feel insure about Jackie's success at that time."

ALSO READ | 'It's bittersweet': Nagarjuna on 'Brahmastra' success and failure of Chaitanya's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Anil admitted that by saying, yeah he became a huge success. And I remember so well and he was such a sweet guy. When we were shooting, whenever he used to get the autograph book, he always passed it to me to sign first.

This was followed by the rapid-fire round where the 'Badlapur' actor kept taking Arjun Kapoor's name as his answer for a number of questions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will be next seen in an aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film's official release date is still awaited.

Varun, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also has 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon in the offing.

NEW DELHI: While.... 'N' bomb was dropped again in the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan,' the host sparked the nepotism debate- outsider vs star kids with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Anil revealed he was insecure about Jackie Shroff's success. During the almost hour-long show, conversations among the guests and the host swung from topics of infidelity, and role-playing to nepotism, and much more. Anil Kapoor revealed that he was insecure about Jackie's success after he bagged the big project under Subhash Ghai's banner. When Karan Johar asked the 'Mr India' actor, about his view on Nepotism. Anil said, "I just don't take it seriously. I feel you just keep doing your work and your work speaks. This is a kind of question, especially if you are an actor, you can't pass on that legacy to your brother or son. You either have it or you don't. I remember when I started, there was Sunny (Deol), Sanju (Sanjay Dutt)." Karan Johar interrupted him and brought Jackie's (Jackie Shroff) name. To which Anil responded, he was an outsider but he got his big break with a Subhash Ghai film and he became an A-lister just with the announcement. He said, at that time, he was doing big roles and South Indian films and I did feel, you know kind of not feeling good about it. Yaar why. The day I signed a Yash Chopra film, I felt like now I am fine." Karan asked, "Did you feel insure about Jackie's success at that time." ALSO READ | 'It's bittersweet': Nagarjuna on 'Brahmastra' success and failure of Chaitanya's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Anil admitted that by saying, yeah he became a huge success. And I remember so well and he was such a sweet guy. When we were shooting, whenever he used to get the autograph book, he always passed it to me to sign first. This was followed by the rapid-fire round where the 'Badlapur' actor kept taking Arjun Kapoor's name as his answer for a number of questions. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will be next seen in an aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film's official release date is still awaited. Varun, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also has 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon in the offing.