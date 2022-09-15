Madhuri Dixit’s Maja Ma gets a premiere date

By Express News Service

Maja Ma, the upcoming film starring Madhuri Dixit, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, the makers announced on social media on Wednesday. Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film is directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the backdrop of a traditional festival and colourful Indian wedding. Apart from Madhuri, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat. “Maja Ma is the first of many Original Movies that will launch directly on our service. This movie is also special for us as it showcases a female protagonist and her strength of conviction, beautifully portrayed on screen by the Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.