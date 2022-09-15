Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf's 'Mismatched' S2 to come out in October on Netflix

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular Netflix series "Mismatched" will return with its second season on October 14, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel "When Dimple Met Rishi", the show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

"Mismatched" follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

"We have a date for our next non-date."

'Mismatched' season two arrives on 14th October! #MismatchedOnNetflix" the streamer tweeted along with a video, featuring the show's two lead stars.

"Mismatched" is directed by "Karwaan" helmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show "Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun".

Khurana also serves as showrunner for the series. Gazal Dhaliwal, best known for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", penned the first season of the series.

