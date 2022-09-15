Home Entertainment Hindi

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf's 'Mismatched' S2 to come out in October on Netflix

'Mismatched' season two arrives on 14th October! #MismatchedOnNetflix" the streamer tweeted along with a video, featuring the show's two lead stars.

Published: 15th September 2022 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

A still from first season of the Netflix original 'Mismatched'

A still from first season of the Netflix original 'Mismatched'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular Netflix series "Mismatched" will return with its second season on October 14, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel "When Dimple Met Rishi", the show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

"Mismatched" follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

"We have a date for our next non-date."

'Mismatched' season two arrives on 14th October! #MismatchedOnNetflix" the streamer tweeted along with a video, featuring the show's two lead stars.

"Mismatched" is directed by "Karwaan" helmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show "Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun".

Khurana also serves as showrunner for the series. Gazal Dhaliwal, best known for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", penned the first season of the series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mismatched Rohit Saraf Prajakta Koli Netflix
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp