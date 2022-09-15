Home Entertainment Hindi

'She's so graceful, don't know if I am': Sara Ali Khan on playing Sharmila Tagore:

The 'Atrangi Re' actress, while answering a question asked by her fan about portraying her grandmother in her biopic, said that it is not easy to match her grace while portraying her in a biopic.

Published: 15th September 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often seen talking about her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and recently, she spoke about playing her on-screen if a biopic is made on Sharmila.

The 'Atrangi Re' actress, while answering a question asked by her fan about portraying her grandmother in her biopic, said that it is not easy to match her grace while portraying her in a biopic.

"She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful," replied Sara.

Tagore is known for her remarkable performances in movies such as Shakti Samanta's 1964 hit 'Kashmir Ki Kali', her chemistry with Rajesh Khanna was also liked by the audience in the films like 'Aradhana', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem' and others.

During a live show on Roposo, Sara said she does not talk to her grandmother much about her films and works.

She added: "I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge.

ALSO READ | Finally Vicky-Katrina to be seen on screen together; check out their pictures here

She's such a classy lady and she's had such a life. She has world views and we've spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should."

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Laxman Utekar's project opposite Vicky Kaushal and also in 'Gaslight' along with Vikrant Massey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharmila Tagore Sara Ali Khan biopic
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp