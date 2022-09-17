Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’s teaser out

Ayushmann makes the call and his androgynous voice from the previous film makes the announcement.

Published: 17th September 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the teaser (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana @ Twitter)

A screengrab from the teaser (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana @ Twitter)

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana (right) shared the teaser of Dream Girl 2, a sequel to Raaj Shandilyaa’s 2019 film. In this film, Ananya Panday will play Ayushmann’s love interest. The teaser shows Ayushmann discussing with two other actors how Bollywood films are flopping at the box office.

“Hence I have come to Mathura to do pooja for Bollywood,” he says. When the actors ask him when he is planning to do the pooja, Ayushmann replies, “On Eid.” 

This baffles the actors and then Ayushmann tells them to “call” Pooja and ask. Ayushmann makes the call and his androgynous voice from the previous film makes the announcement.

Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz will return to the franchise, and they will be joined by new entrants like Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi.

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, was a hit in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Ananya Panday Dream Girl 2 Raaj Shandilyaa
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp