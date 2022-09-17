Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’s teaser out

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana (right) shared the teaser of Dream Girl 2, a sequel to Raaj Shandilyaa’s 2019 film. In this film, Ananya Panday will play Ayushmann’s love interest. The teaser shows Ayushmann discussing with two other actors how Bollywood films are flopping at the box office.

“Hence I have come to Mathura to do pooja for Bollywood,” he says. When the actors ask him when he is planning to do the pooja, Ayushmann replies, “On Eid.”

This baffles the actors and then Ayushmann tells them to “call” Pooja and ask. Ayushmann makes the call and his androgynous voice from the previous film makes the announcement.

Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz will return to the franchise, and they will be joined by new entrants like Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi.

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, was a hit in 2019.

