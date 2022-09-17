Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi's item number 'Manike' in 'Thank God' out now

'Thank God' will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu'.

Published: 17th September 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

'Manike' song from 'Thank God' (Photo | T - Series @ Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' unveiled the first track of the film 'Manike'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a glimpse of the song, which he captioned, "Ayaan Kapoor faces the true test of temptation, Lust/Vaasna...#Manike Song Out Now. #ThankGod in cinemas this Diwali, on 25th October!"

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi are currently gathering a lot of praise from the audience for their steaming chemistry in the item number.

Sung by the Sri Lankan singer Yohani and Jubin Nautiyal, 'Manike' is a recreated version of 2021's viral song 'Manika Mage Hithe'.

Last year, the makers of 'Thank God' made an announcement that Yohani, will be making her singing debut with the Hindi version of her hit song 'Manike Mage Hithe'.

"CHARTBUSTER SONG OF THE YEAR," a fan commented on the song.

Another fan wrote, "This song is absolute fire! Damn can't get enough of it."

"Love the song and ur dance moves," another fan commented.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which gathered positive responses from the audience.

'Thank God' will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

