Extortion case: Delhi Police again summons actor Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning 

Published: 18th September 2022 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned for questioning on Monday by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, they said.

A senior police officer said Fernandez has been asked to join the probe at 11 am on Monday at the office of Economic Offences Wing in Mandir Marg.

"We need to scrutinise certain documents and also question her further in connection with the case," he said.

On Wednesday, Fernandez was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.

Investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it.

However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier, adding the motorcycle was seized.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

