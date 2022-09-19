Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Tej to make Hindi debut with action-drama film

The actor disclosed that his next film will be about celebrating the valour of the Indian Air Force.

Published: 19th September 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Varun Tej: Shell shocked! My deepest condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar sir’s family and fans.. So unfortunate. Om Shanti!

Tollywood actor Varun Tej. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Tej will be making his Hindi debut with an action-drama film, inspired by the Indian Air Force, the makers announced on Monday.

Based on true events, the movie will be shot in both Hindi and Telugu.

It is described as a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

The film will showcase the indomitable spirits of India's heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that the country has ever seen.

The untitled project will be produced by Pictures International Productions and Rennaisance Pictures.

It will mark the directorial debut of adman Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

Tej, known for hit Telugu movies such as "Kanche", "Fidaa", "Tholi Prema" and "Gaddalakonda Ganesh", said he is excited to play the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the new film.

"Partnering with global giant Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda and director Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, we strive to make a film that we hope will be a perfect tribute to the Indian Air Force.

"The script for this film provides a challenge to break out of my previous roles.

As an (IAF) officer, my character has layers that will be interesting for me to showcase in this film.

I will be undergoing immense training and I am excited to see how the audiences react to this one," the 32-year-old actor said in a statement.

Hada has also penned the script in collaboration with Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar.

The bilingual movie is expected to go on floors by the end of 2022 and will be released theatrically in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Tej Varun Tej 13
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp