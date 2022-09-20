Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra's next 'Code Name: Tiranga' to release on Oct 14

Parineeti Chopra and singer Harrdy Sandhu’s upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga will be released in theatres on October 14.

Published: 20th September 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Parineeti Chopra (Photo | Parineeti Chopra @ Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra (Photo | Parineeti Chopra @ Instagram)

By Express News Service

Parineeti Chopra and singer Harrdy Sandhu’s upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga will be released in theatres on October 14. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Parineeti will be playing a RAW agent in the espionage action-thriller.

The film will tell the story of a spy on a mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Code Name: Tiranga will also feature Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

Photo | Parineeti Chopra @ Instagram

Looking forward to his next to hit the big screens, Ribhu said, “I am glad to announce my next film Code Name: Tiranga; set to release in cinemas this October 14. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier’s sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation.”

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Vivek B. Agrawal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parineeti Chopra Harrdy Sandhu Code Name: Tiranga Ribhu Dasgupta
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp