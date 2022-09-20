Parineeti Chopra's next 'Code Name: Tiranga' to release on Oct 14

By Express News Service

Parineeti Chopra and singer Harrdy Sandhu’s upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga will be released in theatres on October 14. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Parineeti will be playing a RAW agent in the espionage action-thriller.

The film will tell the story of a spy on a mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Code Name: Tiranga will also feature Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

Photo | Parineeti Chopra @ Instagram

Looking forward to his next to hit the big screens, Ribhu said, “I am glad to announce my next film Code Name: Tiranga; set to release in cinemas this October 14. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier’s sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation.”

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Vivek B. Agrawal.

