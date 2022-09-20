Parineeti Chopra's next 'Code Name: Tiranga' to release on Oct 14

Parineeti Chopra and singer Harrdy Sandhu’s upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga will be released in theatres on October 14. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Parineeti will be playing a RAW agent in the espionage action-thriller.
The film will tell the story of a spy on a mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Code Name: Tiranga will also feature Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.
Looking forward to his next to hit the big screens, Ribhu said, “I am glad to announce my next film Code Name: Tiranga; set to release in cinemas this October 14. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier’s sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation.”
The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Vivek B. Agrawal.