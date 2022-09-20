Home Entertainment Hindi

Shefali Shah bags Italy’s Alberto Sordi Family Award

Shefali has appeared in a streak of international successes recently, including Delhi Crime 1 and 2 and Darlings.

Published: 20th September 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Shefali Shah

Actor Shefali Shah. (Photo | Shefali Shah Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actor Shefali Shah has won an Alberto Sordi Family Award as an International cultural figure. The award, established in 2017, honours Italian and global personalities close to the thought of Alberto Sordi, the iconic Italian actor and director.

On social media, Shefali shared pictures of herself in a saree, carrying the award in her hands. She wrote, “Alberto Sordi Family Awards are held every year for the last 20 years to celebrate Alberto Sordi’s sheer genius and magic.

A legendary, iconic actor of Italian cinema, The Alberto Sordi  Awards are bestowed upon creators from across the world in his honour, Colin Firth, Hellen Mirren and Robert Moresco , Gina Lollobrigida, Mark Strong, Matt Dillon and the director Andrei Končalovskij and many more legends have won it. And this year among the recipients is me... What can I say except that I am shocked, extremely humbled and thankful truly unbelievable...”

