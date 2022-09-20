WATCH | Ayushmann Khurrana plays gynecologist in 'Doctor G', trailer out now

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana is learning the ropes of becoming a gynecologist in the trailer of his upcoming film, 'Doctor G'. The film, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, also stars Shefali Shah, Rakul Preet Singh and Sheeba Chaddha.

The trailer opens up with Ayushmann, a medical student striving to get the orthopedic stream, but when his efforts fail, he has to make do with gynaecology. The film is an amusing take on how Ayushmann’s character Uday Gupta deals with female patients and unlearns the ‘male touch’. Shefali Shah is seen as Ayushmann’s stern professor. Rakul Preet Singh plays a fellow student while Sheeba Chaddha is in the role of Ayushmann’s mother in the film.

Ayushmann recently shared a poster of the film on his Instagram account. “ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya 'DoctorG' Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022. #DoctorGInCinemas,” he posted.

He also has Action Hero and Dream Girl 2 in the offing. Rakul was recently seen in Cuttputlli with Akshay Kumar. She will also feature in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn.

This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

