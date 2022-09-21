Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reveal son’s name

In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Published: 21st September 2022 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja (Photo | Instagram)Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja (Photo | Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja unveiled the name of their son in an Instagram post recently. Sharing a picture of the three of them, all dressed in yellow, on the occasion of the baby’s first month anniversary, Sonam revealed the name Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam and Anand wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

In the post, Sonam and Anand also explained the meaning behind the name. “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe.

All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son on August 20.

This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Instagram Vayu Kapoor Ahuja Hanuman Bollywood
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp