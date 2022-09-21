Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reveal son’s name

By Express News Service

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja unveiled the name of their son in an Instagram post recently. Sharing a picture of the three of them, all dressed in yellow, on the occasion of the baby’s first month anniversary, Sonam revealed the name Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam and Anand wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

In the post, Sonam and Anand also explained the meaning behind the name. “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe.

All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son on August 20.

This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

