WATCH| Netflix show 'Mismatched 2' trailer is here

The trailer gives a glimpse of how season two will be centred around a group of misfits from different walks of life, attending a summer course in Jaipur.

21st September 2022

A still from the trailer of Mismatched season 2( You tube Screengrab)

A still from the trailer of Mismatched season 2(Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Netflix's Mismatched season 2 is out. Dimple, Rishi and the Aravali gang are back. This time with new hurdles, and new problems. 

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the young adult series Mismatched 2 is all set to press unpause on the chaos that ensued after that fateful night. Will Rishi and Dimple manage to pick up the pieces and puzzle them back together, or will they go their separate ways?

The series is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, with Akarsh Khurana also serving as the showrunner. Gazal Dhaliwal, Aarsh Vora, Nandini Gupta, Sunayana Kumari, and Akshay Jhunjhunwala are the writers of the series. According to the streaming platform, the second season captures the young adult experience and traces the individual journeys of the characters through frayed friendships, new love interests, old sparks and all the anxiety that comes with it. 

The trailer gives a glimpse of how season two will be centred around a group of misfits from different walks of life, attending a summer course in Jaipur. With their futures at stake, this batch tackles identity issues, bullying, mental health and body shaming as they struggle to truly find themselves. 

Speaking about coming back for a new season, Director Akarsh Khurana in a statement said, “Season two of Mismatched is a world that we created during a tough time - it’s a world that is full of heart. This cast is a family and the response from the first season left us all quite overwhelmed."

Mismatched stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Devyani Shorey, Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa and Sanjana Sarathy along with a cameo from Jugal Hansraj who plays Rishi’s father.

The second season of Mismatched will premiere on Netflix on October 12, 2022.

