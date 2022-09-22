Home Entertainment Hindi

Nothing can be worse than what we went through: Gauri Khan on Aryan Khan’s arrest

During the episode, Karan indirectly brought up the topic of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s arrest last year.

Published: 22nd September 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Koffee with Karan Season 7

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey were the latest guests on Koffee with Karan 7. The trio who were recently seen on the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives talked about their personal and work life.

During the episode, Karan indirectly brought up the topic of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s arrest last year. He said, “It has been such a tough ride for him, and you all have emerged so strongly. I know you as a mother. We are members of the same family and I am a member of the same family. And, it hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever.”

To which Gauri replied, “Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through. But where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space. We feel loved. All our friends and so many people we didn’t know sent so many messages and so much love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to everyone who helped us.”

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast. He was later released on bail after spending 25 days in jail. He was later cleared of all charges.

Gauri, who works as an interior designer, revealed that being Shah Rukh’s wife sometimes works against her. “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she said.

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan has already featured guest pairings such as Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter and Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan.

This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Johar Koffee with Karan Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan Maheep Kapoor Bhavana Pandey
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp