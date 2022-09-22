Nothing can be worse than what we went through: Gauri Khan on Aryan Khan’s arrest

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey were the latest guests on Koffee with Karan 7. The trio who were recently seen on the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives talked about their personal and work life.

During the episode, Karan indirectly brought up the topic of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s arrest last year. He said, “It has been such a tough ride for him, and you all have emerged so strongly. I know you as a mother. We are members of the same family and I am a member of the same family. And, it hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever.”

To which Gauri replied, “Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through. But where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space. We feel loved. All our friends and so many people we didn’t know sent so many messages and so much love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to everyone who helped us.”

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast. He was later released on bail after spending 25 days in jail. He was later cleared of all charges.

Gauri, who works as an interior designer, revealed that being Shah Rukh’s wife sometimes works against her. “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she said.

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan has already featured guest pairings such as Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter and Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan.

