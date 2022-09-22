Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL' to release on Oct 14

Home Entertainment Hindi

The movie explores the journey of two plus-size women -- Rajshree Trivedi (Qureshi) from Meerut and Saira Khanna (Sinha) from New Delhi as they navigate society's beauty standards.

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in 'Double XL' (Photo | Huma Qureshi @ Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, will arrive in theatres on October 14.

Billed as a slice-of-life comedy-drama that explores stereotypes around body weight, the upcoming film is directed by Satramm Ramani of "Helmet" fame.

Sinha and Qureshi shared the teaser and release date of "Double XL" on social media.

"From fries to fun all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming in cinemas near you on 14th Oct 2022," the duo wrote on their respective Twitter pages.

The movie explores the journey of two plus-size women -- Rajshree Trivedi (Qureshi) from Meerut and Saira Khanna (Sinha) from New Delhi as they navigate society's beauty standards.

In an interview with PTI earlier this year, Qureshi had described "Double XL" as an "important and entertaining film".

"I really believe that social change happens through fun, commercial, and family entertainer films," the "Maharani" star had said.

The film is backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz.

