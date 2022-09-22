Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger' is now out on Disney plus Hotstar

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 22nd September 2022 04:41 PM

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', the much-anticipated sports drama, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, had a rather mixed response at the box office. Although it minted Rs 33.12 crores at the worldwide box office on opening day, it received unfavourable critical responses, which also affected the returns. 

Now, four weeks since its release on August 25, 'Liger' has found its way to our homes through Disney plus Hotstar. The film, which also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, Getup Srinu and ace boxer Mike Tyson in prominent roles, is currently streaming on the platform in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.  

'Liger' revolves around an aspiring MMA fighter from an underprivileged background who strives to represent India in an international tournament and meet his sporting idol. The subplots also reflect on the bond he shares with his mother (Ramya Krishnan), who is a single parent and his lover, played by Ananya.

In association with Puri connects, 'Liger' is produced jointly by the Dharma Productions banner. Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

