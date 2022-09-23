Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, Nupur Shikhare announces engagement

Ira and Nupur, who have been in a relationship for reportedly over two years, made the announcement on Instagram late Wednesday night.

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan. (Photo | Instagram/khan.ira)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter and theatre director Ira Khan has announced her engagement to celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare.

Ira and Nupur, who have been in a relationship for reportedly over two years, made the announcement on Instagram late Wednesday night.

In the video shared by the couple from an event in Cervia, Italy, Nupur is seen getting down on one knee with a ring in his hand and Ira accepting his proposal.

"Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes," read the caption of the post.

Ira is the younger of Aamir's two children with his first wife, film producer Reena Dutta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aamir Khan Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan Engagement Nupur Shikhare
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp