Rasika Dugal to star in Kaushal Oza’s dramedy 'Little Thomas'

By Express News Service

Rasika Dugal, who was recently seen in Netflix’s Delhi Crime 2, is set to headline National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza’s upcoming film, Little Thomas.

This project will mark the second collaboration between Rasika and Kaushal after the short film, The Miniaturist of Junagadh.

The film, which went on floors recently, will be shot in Mumbai and Goa. Talking about the project, Rasika said, “Little Thomas is a beautiful and lyrical story about a Goan family. I have known Kaushal since we were students at FTII. He has a quiet and unique style of storytelling, which I am naturally drawn to. Shooting times are always chaotic but I feel we are creating something special.”

Rasika’s upcoming projects include Mirzapur 3, Adhura, Spike, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, and Fairy Folk.

