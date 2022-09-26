Anil Kapoor wraps shoot for 'The Night Manager'

By Express News Service

Anil Kapoor has completed filming of the Indian remake of 'The Night Manager.' He took to Instagram to announce the completion, and shared a photo of him as Shailendra Rungta from the sets.“And #TheNightManagerofIndia is off duty!

#Thatsawrap for Shailendra Rungta a.k.a Shelly! Based on: The Night Manager; by John le Carre. @the_ink_factory_ @disneyplushotstar @ banijayasia @adityaroykapur @sobhitad @sandeipm @picsofpinks @jasper_ben”, he posted.

The post had netizens drooling over Kapoor’s look, and even close friend Karan Johar commented, “Rocker” while his The Night Manager co-star Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Shelly, beloved”. The film is an espionage thriller that revolves around a tense cat-and-mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer.

The 2016 original series stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie. The cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. The original British series earned awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

The series will be re l eas ed on Di sney+ Hotstar. On the film front, Anil was lately seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. He will share screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

