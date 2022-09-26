Home Entertainment Hindi

Anil Kapoor wraps shoot for 'The Night Manager'

Anil Kapoor has completed filming of the Indian remake of the The Night Manager.

Published: 26th September 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Anil Kapoor has completed filming of the Indian remake of 'The Night Manager.' He took to Instagram to announce the completion, and shared a photo of him as Shailendra Rungta from the sets.“And #TheNightManagerofIndia is off duty!

#Thatsawrap for Shailendra Rungta a.k.a Shelly! Based on: The Night Manager; by John le Carre. @the_ink_factory_ @disneyplushotstar @ banijayasia @adityaroykapur @sobhitad @sandeipm @picsofpinks @jasper_ben”, he posted.

The post had netizens drooling over Kapoor’s look, and even close friend Karan Johar commented, “Rocker” while his The Night Manager co-star Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Shelly, beloved”. The film is an espionage thriller that revolves around a tense cat-and-mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer.

The 2016 original series stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie. The cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. The original British series earned awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

The series will be re l eas ed on Di sney+ Hotstar. On the film front, Anil was lately seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. He will share screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Night Manager
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp