Home Entertainment Hindi

Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal have commenced work for 'Letters To Mr Khanna'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor along with Sunny Kaushal has commenced preparations for Letters To Mr Khanna.

Published: 26th September 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Neetu Kapoor.

Actor Neetu Kapoor.

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor along with Sunny Kaushal has commenced preparations for Letters To Mr Khanna. Neetu took to her Instagram story, where she shared a photograph of the script of the film, which is Lionsgate India Studios's first feature film.

She captioned it, "Shubh Aarambh. Let ters to Mr Khanna" along with a joined hands emoji. She also tagged Sunny, younger brother of actor Vicky Kaushal. Sunny re-shared the post and wrote: "Bahot mazaa aane wala hai ma'am. (It's going to be too much fun ma'am)."

Using comedy as its main premise, the film, directed by Milind Dhaimade, delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. The coming-of-age story wi l l capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. Italso stars Shr addha Srinath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Letters To Mr Khanna Neetu Kapoor
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp