Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal have commenced work for 'Letters To Mr Khanna'

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor along with Sunny Kaushal has commenced preparations for Letters To Mr Khanna. Neetu took to her Instagram story, where she shared a photograph of the script of the film, which is Lionsgate India Studios's first feature film.

She captioned it, "Shubh Aarambh. Let ters to Mr Khanna" along with a joined hands emoji. She also tagged Sunny, younger brother of actor Vicky Kaushal. Sunny re-shared the post and wrote: "Bahot mazaa aane wala hai ma'am. (It's going to be too much fun ma'am)."

Using comedy as its main premise, the film, directed by Milind Dhaimade, delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. The coming-of-age story wi l l capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. Italso stars Shr addha Srinath.

