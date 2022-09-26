Tickets for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' capped at Rs 100 for Navratri

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Sunday announced that the team of "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" will be offering the film's tickets at Rs 100 for the next four days to mark the Navratri festival.

In an Instagram post, the filmmaker said the new "scheme" is a result of the team's experience during the National Cinema Day on Friday, when ticket prices were offered at a "celebratory admission price" of Rs 75 at over 4000 screens across the country.

Mukerji said that the tickets of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer will be available at Rs 100 each from September 26 to September 29.

"Excited about this scheme! National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen! Something which we are incredibly passionate about!

With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy 'Brahmastra' this week, as we kick off Navratri celebrations from tomorrow!" the filmmaker wrote.

The big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on September 9 and raised over Rs 360 crores globally in gross figures.

"Brahmastra" also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by "RRR" director S S Rajamouli.

