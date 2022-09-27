Home Entertainment Hindi

It's a wrap for Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness'

It's a wrap for Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness'

Published: 27th September 2022 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sonakshi Sinha

Actor Sonakshi Sinha (Photo | Sonakshi Sinha @ Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The shooting for 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness' has been completed.

The film directed by Kussh S Sinha, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar and is expected to release in 2023. 

It went on floors in London and was shot across the British capital and other parts of the UK. It had a 40-day schedule in London but wrapped in a record time of mere 35 days. They also shot for a two-day sequence in Mumbai.

Talking about it, Sonakshi said, "It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brothers' first film. The fine ensemble of the film inspired me to do more and better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour to share screen space with him. The shoot was challenging and thus so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit."

Photo | Kussh S Sinha @ Instagram

"Though it was a short shoot for me, it was a very memorable one. It's such a unique character Kussh wanted me to portray. To get so many emotions in a cameo was a challenge, but I think we pulled it off. Sonakshi, I worked with for the first time, she's very relaxed and we had good chemistry. Reuniting with Paresh Rawal was absolutely delightful. London countryside is always serene and magical to shoot in. Congratulations to the team for completing the film. Looking forward to the final product," Arjun shared.

Paresh Rawal also shared his experience working on the film.

"It was such a pleasure to work with young talents of this movie, especially our energetic producers Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani. They've been excellent producers. I found them to be such well-groomed boys. They are artists who chase their dreams with passion. This is also our director Kussh's first film but we never realised it because he is in so much command of his vision, and his craft and knows exactly what to extract from his actors. It's a mark of a great director. This was a great team. It was my first time working with Sonakshi-ji. She is such a sharp actress. Together we explored such an out-of-the-box subject that's treated so well. I can't wait for everyone to watch the movie," he said.

'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' is produced by Nicky & Vicky Bhagnani & Ankur Takrani of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films, and Dinesh Gupta.

