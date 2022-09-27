Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar’s 'Ram Setu' gears up for Diwali release

It has been announced that Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu will release on October 25, coinciding with Diwali.

Published: 27th September 2022 09:44 AM

A still from Ram Setu.



By Express News Service

It has been announced that Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu will release on October 25, coinciding with Diwali. Akshay Kumar took to Instagram on Monday to reveal a new poster and teaser of the film. Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha. The teaser opens with Akshay Kumar, longhaired, spectacled, playing an archaeologist. 

“We have just three days to save Ram Setu,” he announces. There is a barrage of images then, showing some sort of militia hell-bent on destroying Ram Setu. Akshay Kumar is also seen in a high-tech diving suit. The action jumps from a desert to a bridge.

Towards the end, some divers can be seen underwater, with Akshay’s voice echoing, “Approaching Ram Setu.” While sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, “First glimpse of Ram Setu just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it.”

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma. Presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions and Abundantia Entertainment Production.

