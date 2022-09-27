Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran star Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award

The 79-year-old actor, best known for films such as "Dil Deke Dekho", "Kati Patang", "Teesri Manzil", and "Caravan", is considered one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema.

Published: 27th September 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 07:49 AM

Legendary actress Asha Parekh

Legendary actress Asha Parekh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Asha Parekh, 79, will be honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for 2020, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema. The award is in recognition of her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema, said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the award at the National Film Award ceremony to be held in the national capital on Friday. A five-member jury of Asha Bhosle, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon, Udit Narayan, and T S Nagabharana nominated her.

Having started acting at the age of 10, Parekh is considered one of the most influential actors of all time in Hindi cinema, who was the highest paid during her heydays. Parekh is best known for her films Dil Deke Dekho, Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, and Caravan.

Also a director and producer, she had helmed the acclaimed TV drama Kora Kagaz. Parekh was given the Padma Shri in 1992. She also headed Central Board for Film Certification from 1998 to 2001.

