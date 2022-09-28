Home Entertainment Hindi

PM Modi recalls Lata Didi’s fondest memories on her 93rd birth anniversary

Published: 28th September 2022 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, led the nation in paying tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer recalling his fondest memories with her on her 93rd birth anniversary when UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in temple town of Ayodhya.

CM Yogi inaugurated the ‘chowk’ on the banks of river Saryu, marked by the installation of a 40-ft-long and 12-metre-high ‘Veena’ weighing 14 tonnes, placed on 92 lotuses depicting 92 years of her life and seven pillars representing the seven notes (saat sur) of music reflecting her long-lasting musical existence.

Veena is an Indian classical music instrument, which symbolises Goddess Saraswati. The UP CM was accompanied by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar, his wife Krishna, Mahant Nrityagopal Das, Jaiveer Singh and other dignitaries.

After the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi’s video message was played at the inauguration venue. The PM said that the ‘Veena’ would become a symbol of musical harmony.

“This chowk, named after Lata Didi, will also act as a place of inspiration for the people associated with the world of art in the country. It will show that it is also our duty to stay connected to our roots while moving towards modernity to take India's art and culture to every corner of the world,” said PM Modi.

“Taking pride in India's thousands-year-old heritage, it is also our responsibility to pass on our culture to the new generation,” he added. 

PM recalled his fond memories with the legendry singer saying whenever he spoke to her, the familiar sweetness of her voice mesmerized him every time. 

“I remember, when the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was completed, I got a call from Lata Didi. She was very happy, elated. She could not believe that the construction of Ram temple was finally starting,” he added.

The “veena” has been designed by sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who has designed the Statue of Unity (the world’s tallest statue) in Gujarat. 

CM Yogi Adityanath had announced to rename a prominent Ayodhya crossing in memory of Lata Mangeshkar after she died on February 6 this year.

Earlier, While addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said:  “Great Lata Didi dedicated her entire life to art and music and rendered many ‘bhajans’ dedicated to Lord Rama. I am honoured to inaugurate the ‘Lata Mangeshkar Chowk’ leading to the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya today. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons.”

Reiterating his government’s resolve to develop every place in Uttar Pradesh with religious and spiritual significance, CM Yogi sought the people’s participation in the endeavour. “Everyone must contribute towards a clean, hygienic, plastic-free and beautiful Ayodhya.”

The CM laid stress on the significance of Ayodhya’s makeover into ‘Navya Ayodhya’ to match the global standards while providing logistics and infrastructural facilities to the lakhs of devotees expected to throng the temple town after the completion of Ram temple.

“We must take forward the beautification work of Ayodhya in a time-bound manner so that as the under-construction grand Ram Temple gets ready, the world gets to witness Ayodhya as the most well-planned and beautiful city as it was during ‘Tretayug’, when Lord Ram ruled,” said Yogi.

Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar, who was the special guest, was seen getting emotional during the inauguration of the Chowk. Sharing his memories, Adinath said, “Lata Didi’s day started with worshipping Lord Rama, and that he was overwhelmed to see her divine and grand memorial built in the holy city of Ayodhya.”

