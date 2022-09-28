Saif Ali Khan calls himself ‘left wing’, then says ‘shouldn’t say such things’ 

By Express News Service

Saif Ali Khan recently said that he is “left wing” and a “liberal” but followed it up by adding that he knows he “shouldn’t say such things anymore today”.

While promoting his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, the actor in an interview with Biz Asia talked about how he doesn’t agree with the thoughts and principles of his character in the film. Saif plays an encounter specialist Vikram while Hrithik Roshan is Vedha, a gangster.

“When the mafia problem was getting out of control, there was this urban legend that we won’t show whether the ‘criminal’ was shot genuinely trying to escape or executed, and later on, do the paperwork to show that he was trying to escape and we had to shoot him,” he said.

“That’s called an ‘encounter’, a ‘fake encounter’. It’as kind of a horrific judicial... I’m sure it’s completely illegal. But it’s cinematically quite disturbing as well, and that’s kind of what my character does. But he’s convinced he’s a good guy, because (he thinks) it’s required.”

He added: “I’m much more... probably a bit left-wing, I suppose... I don’t know, I probably shouldn’t say these things anymore today.”

The actor also called himself a “liberal”. “But yes, I’m really liberal and easygoing, and I think everyone is entitled to a fair trial before judgment. I’m certainly not for executing suspected criminals, which my character seems to love to do,” Saif said.

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil hit.

