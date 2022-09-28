Satish Kaushik joins cast of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' 

Home Entertainment Hindi

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, "Emergency" is written and directed by Ranaut.

Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik is the latest addition to the cast of Kangana Ranaut-led film 'Emergency', the makers announced on Wednesday.

Kaushik, known for starring in movies such as "Mr India", "Deewana Mastana" and "Saajan Chale Sasural" and directing Salman Khan-starrer "Tere Naam", will be essaying the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram in the upcoming film.

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, "Emergency" is written and directed by Ranaut. She will also star in the movie as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"When you are playing the role of a historic or political personality then you have to really study and research a lot about the person whom you are playing.

It is a great feeling to play the former Defence Minister of India, Babu Jagjivan Ram ji in 'Emergency'," Kaushik said in a statement.

A prominent Dalit icon, Jagjivan Ram fought for upliftment of the downtrodden. His birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Samta Diwas' in the country.

He was a cabinet minister for 35 years and held several key portfolios.

Ranaut said Kaushik perfectly captures the "strengths, wit and sarcasm" of Jagjivan Ram.

"I needed somebody for this role who has Jagjivan Ram ji's strength, his wit and his sarcasm. Satishji was an obvious choice for this role. I am looking forward to my scenes with him as an actor. They are some of the most engaging, entertaining and strong scenes in the film," the director-actor said.

"Emergency" features veteran actor Anupam Kher in the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahima Chaudhry as author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.

