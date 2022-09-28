Sonakshi’s 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' completed

By Express News Service

The filming for Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming feature Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness has been wrapped up.

Directed by Sonakshi’s brother Kussh S Sinha, the film’s shooting commenced in London in August. The film was also shot in Britain’s capital and other parts of the UK.

In a video showing the film’s team celebrating the pack-up, Sonakshi extends gratitude to everyone for making this “special project even more special.”

Produced by NVB Films headed by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani, Kussh S Sinha’s Kratos Entertainment and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Suhail Nayyar and Arjun Rampal in a cameo.

