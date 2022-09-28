Urvashi Rautela and Jubin Nautiyal join campaign to get justice for Ankita Bhandari 

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Amid the all-round demand for justice for Ankita, Bollywood's Urvashi Rautela and Jubin Nautiyal have also joined the campaign to get justice for Ankita. CM has assured to punish every culprit involved in this heinous crime. Jubin Nautiyal told The New Indian Express, "The Ankita murder case is very shameful for the state. Such incidents in this peaceful state are condemnable. The culprits should be given the strictest punishment, who have committed this heinous crime with that innocent girl". Urvashi Rautela shared a quote from JD Anderson reacting to Ankita's murder. "Feminism is not about strengthening women," she wrote, referring to justice for Ankita. "Women are already strong, it's about changing the way the world understands that strength", she added. Daily revelations in the Ankita murder case are raising serious concerns about the existence of Resort and Spa culture in Uttrakhand. An organisation called Mahila Uttarjan has demanded the state government to completely abolish spa and resort culture from the state. Ankita used to tell her friends that the accused asked her to have a relationship with the customers of the resort. Ankita had a fight with the three boys over this matter. While fighting, Ankita snatched Pulkit's mobile and threw it in the canal. Ankita then got into a scuffle with the accused and the accused pushed her into the canal. The murder had also triggered public protests against Pulkit's family in Haridwar, due to which Pulkit's entire family has disappeared from Haridwar. Though the SIT, and local police are yet to reach their house, it is not known where the entire family has gone amid protests and fear of people. A journalist Ashutosh Negi filed a police complaint against Vinod Arya, father of main accused Pulkit Arya, saying that he has threatened him over the phone that "I am Vinod Arya speaking, will also settle the case and you too". The police are also going to register a case against Pulkit under the Gangster Act, for which the SIT has sought Pulkit's criminal record from Haridwar Police. After which complete information about the cases registered in Bahadrabad and Haridwar police stations is handed over to the SIT, so that gangster action can be initiated against the accused Pulkit.