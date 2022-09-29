Nimrat Kaur begins filming for 'Happy Teachers’ Day'

By Express News Service

Nimrat Kaur kicked off the shoot for her next film Happy Teachers’ Day in Pune on Wednesday. She was also recently spotted at the Mumbai office of the film’s production house for the Pooja ceremony.

The film also stars Radhika Madan in the lead role. In her chat with IANS, Nimrat said, “I am very excited to be in Pune, to be shooting the film. Incidentally, Pune is a city where I went to my first school ever. I was in Holloway Primary School College Of Military Engineering Pune here in my first standard.”

She added that the story revolves around the world of education. Presented by Dinesh Vijan, Happy Teachers’ Day will take the audience on an unusual ride with the portrayal of the struggles of teachers. The film, directed by Mikhil Musale and written by Parinda Joshi, is set to hit the screens on Teachers’ Day 2023.

