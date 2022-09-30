Home Entertainment Hindi

Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi to headline Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial 'Yash'

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming film is a cop-dacoit thriller that will star Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. 

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming film, Yash, is set to star Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. 

The cop-dacoit thriller is inspired by the true events of a selfless and dynamic young IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh who puts his life on the line to serve valiantly.

Backed by Golden Ratio Films and Yaelstar Films, Yash is produced by Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Ashwini Chaudhary and Miten Shah.

"Content in movies has to be compelling and different to keep up with the changing tastes and expectations of the audience. But Yash is beyond all of that. It is an attempt by us to narrate a realistic story that will take the audience by surprise," said Piiyush Singh, COO of Golden Ratio Films, in a statement.

Miten Shah, Promoter of Yaelstar Films, said, "With Yash, we are certain to live up to the standard that the audience expects from us. We feel proud to be a part of a movie that attempts to show the real face of brave and under-appreciated heroes who risk their lives for the wellbeing of others." 

Yash will be filmed in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

