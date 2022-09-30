Home Entertainment Hindi

Rani Mukerji's tell-all autobiography to be released on her birthday next year 

Published: 30th September 2022 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will debut as an author with her "candid, intimate" autobiography on her birthday, March 21, next year, publisher HarperCollins India announced on Friday.

The book is a "deeply personal and disarmingly honest" account of Mukerji's journey as an actor in the film industry.

Mukerji said the autobiography delves into her personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on her as she navigated the movie business and her career.

"In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema.

As women in cinema, we are constantly judged. I haven't had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively," the 44-year-old actor said in a statement.

She added that the memoir is her way of reminiscing what she has been through since her childhood.

Bushra Ahmed, senior commissioning editor, HarperCollins India, termed Mukerji as an actor "who stands on the might of her powerful portrayals of women in her films."

"For many of us who grew up in the 2000s, Rani Mukerji was everything an actor should be: beautiful, refreshingly different, and a compelling performer.

She belongs to that time in cinema when stars sparkled on the silver screen without the razzle-dazzle of social media fame," Ahmed said.

