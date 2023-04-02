Home Entertainment Hindi

Raghav Chadha accompanies Parineeti Chopra at Mumbai airport amid wedding rumours

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUMBAI: Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra were pictured together at the Mumbai airport on late Saturday night.

Parineeti was dressed in all-black outfits while Raghav was seen in a beige-coloured shirt and denim. Raghav smiled at the paps and requested them to clear the path ahead, showing hand gestures. They did not answer any query of the paps.

However, Parineeti kept a fan's request of getting clicked with her. Both of them left the airport in the same car. A few days back, Raghav also came to pick up Parineeti at the Delhi airport.

Though the duo remain tight-lipped about their relationship status, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their rumoured "union" recently.

Taking to the microblogging site, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with abundant love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

Parineeti was also asked by the Mumbai paps to comment on her wedding rumours. She only blushed at their queries.

Recently, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav after his pictures with the 'Uunchai' actor went viral on social media and said, "You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you."

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

