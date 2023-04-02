Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK dances to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh

On Saturday, SRK took the stage and danced on on 'Jhoome Jo Pathan' in front of a cheering crowd with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh.

Published: 02nd April 2023 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh during a performance.

By ANI

MUMBAI: It was superstar Shah Rukh Khan who got the loudest cheer with his energetic performance on his song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

On Saturday, SRK took the stage and danced on on 'Jhoome Jo Pathan' in front of a cheering crowd with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. The trio enthralled the audience by doing the hook step in sync.

SRK concluded his performance by doing his signature open-arms pose.

In another clip, SRK was doing the Naatu Naatu hook step as he sang a line.

In another clip, Shah Rukh, Varun, and Ranveer did a step to AP Dhillon's Brown Munde. The singer later shared a picture with Shah Rukh on his Instagram Stories as they posed for the camera.

SRK's wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan also attended the gala. SRK looked dashing in a long black sherwani paired with a black Pathani salwar. On the other hand, Gauri opted for a white saree. Aryan was dressed in a black blazer that he teamed up with black pants. Suhana looked gorgeous in a golden saree.

SRK and Gauri's youngest child AbRam did not attend the event. 

