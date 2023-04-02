Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan says 'act' with Gigi Hadid was 'planned', supermodel thanks him for 'Bollywood' moment

During Varun's performance on Saturday, he invited supermodel Gigi Hadid to come up on stage, picked her up in his arms, and kissed her on the cheeks.

Published: 02nd April 2023 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

VarunDhawanGigiHadid

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan carries and kisses Gig Hadid during a performance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's inauguration in Mumbai on April 1, 2023.

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan made several netizens angry with his act at the grand inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. During his performance on Saturday, he invited supermodel Gigi Hadid to come up on stage, picked her up in his arms, and kissed her on the cheeks.

The particular moment has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Many internet users said that Gigi Hadid looked visibly uncomfortable and slammed the artist for his behaviour.

"Wtf why did Varun Dhawan lift gigi Hadid !! This is not expected," a social media user wrote. "Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi Hadid is the most embarrassing thing on the Internet today," another user tweeted.

Meanwhile, Varun, on Sunday morning, responded to the criticism: "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning," Varun clarified.

Varun was replying to this tweet: "If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an "elite" crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting (sic)."

The tweet of the user is now deleted.

Some social media users while defending him after his clarification also asked him to not sound so defensive.

She also reshared an Instagram story featuring Varun lifting her on stage on Instagram and captioned it: " Varun Dhawan making my Bollywood dreams come true." To which Varun replied on his Instagram story: "The sweetest and the cutest Gigi making my dreams come true." 

Gigi Hadid is also now following Varun on the social media platform.

Gigi Hadid arrived in India on Friday and attended the grand launch of NMACC on day 1. Later on day 2, she wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree to the event. 

(With ANI inputs)

