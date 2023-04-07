Dimple Kapadia to have a unique avatar in web series 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience with her acting skills. After her stellar performance in 'Pathaan', she is now all set to come up with a new web series titled 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the project will also feature Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in lead roles.

The series is billed as a new spin on the 'says-bahu' drama sub-genre that generally explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughters-in-law. 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' will instead feature "unapologetically hardcore" mother-in-law and "steadfast and formidable" younger women.

Excited about the project, Dimple Kapadia said, "Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a story of what makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos. It's a bunch of badass women telling a narrative that is often played only by male characters and believe me, it's got some of the most colourful characters you'll ever see. The show is as wild as my crazy Director, Homi Adajania's mind. He has flipped a family drama on its head giving us such a captivating binge-watch that'll be coming on Disney+ Hotstar.''

The makers also unveiled Dimple Kapadia's first look wherein she is seen holding a gun and shooting someone. The series will also star Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra in pivotal roles.

Homi Adajania also shared a few details about his directorial.

"You remember the line 'Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned'? When the world has scorned these women and turned its back on them, they learn to thrive by creating their own system of morality in a bold and lawless place that they inhabit. Women are the evolved half of our messed up species and Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is to date the maddest world that I have created. Its characters are so beautifully complex and conflicting, navigating their way through a world of passion, manipulation and chaos," he shared.

Produced by Maddock Films (Dinesh Vijan), 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' will be out on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

