Ram Charan opens up about doing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's 'Yentamma' song

Published: 07th April 2023 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Yentamma

A screengrab from 'Yentamma' song (Photo | YouTube)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: In a BTS video released by the makers, 'RRR' star Ram Charan has opened up about his experience of shaking a leg with Salman Khan in the movie.

Earlier this week, the popular song 'Yentamma' was released from the movie, featuring Ram Charan with Salman Khan and Tollywood star Victory Venkatesh.

Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Victory Venkatesh in the song 'Yentamma' (Photo | YouTube)

Ram Charan who will make a guest appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, said that doing 'Yentamma' was a blast.

With more than 43 million views across social media and video streaming platforms in two days of its release, 'Yentamma' is only gaining popularity.

Describing the experience as a little boy's dream coming true, Ram Charan added that Yentamma is one of the best songs that the audience are surely going to enjoy watching on the big screen. The actor said that he immensely enjoyed doing the song.

'Yentamma' is composed by Payal Dev with background vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and Raftaar. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed and are choreographed by Jani Master.

'Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan' is slated to release on Eid, 21st April 2023.

