'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer gets brutally trolled over cringe sequences, over the top action

The trailer, which is over three minutes in length, features many sequences that serve as reminiscent of older Salman Khan hits like 'Wanted', 'Jai Ho' 'Dabangg' and several others.

Published: 11th April 2023 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu and other cast members during the trailer launch of their film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Actors Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu and other cast members during the trailer launch of their film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was unveiled recently. While Salman Khan fans are in a state of ecstasy as they will get to see their favourite superstar on the silver screen after a gap of almost four years, a section of people on the Internet are not pleased with the trailer and have trolled it heavily calling the scenes and sequences non-sensical, over the top, cringe and unbearable.

WATCH 

The trailer is being criticised for loose narration, poor editing, Salman's look in the film and action sequences that have no regard for reality.

One user commented, "Another kachra reloading." Another wrote, "Salman Khan's hair has more volume than his acting. PATHETIC."

Another user commented, "This film is still stuck in early 2000s, it seems".

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, features an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Shehnaaz Gill.

The film will bow in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

