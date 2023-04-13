Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh-starrer 'Ved' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Ved," starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 28.

The Marathi blockbuster, which marks Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut, was released on December 30, 2022.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the date announcement on its official Twitter page Thursday.

"Pyaar ke pagalpan ki koi seema nahi hoti. #Ved streaming from April 28.

@riteishd @geneliad #JiyaaShankar @mfc @deshmusiclabel @warnermusicIN @AjayAtulOnline @TawdeShubhankar," the streamer said.

"Ved" revolves around Shravani (Genelia Deshmukh), an Indian Railways employee who is married to her childhood crush, Satya (Riteish Deshmukh), who is a former aspiring cricketer and an alcoholic.

Satya, on the other hand, is pining for his former girlfriend Nisha (Shankar).

It is Genelia Deshmukh's maiden Marathi feature film on which she also serves as producer.

