Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' to release in May

Published: 14th April 2023 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming movie "Jogira Sara Ra Ra" will make its debut in theatres on May 12, the makers announced on Friday.

Touted as a romantic comedy with a twist, the movie stars Neha Sharma opposite Siddiqui.

The "Gangs of Wasseypur" actor said the movie, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy, has an "original and refreshing" subject.

"While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light. And I am confident that this time even they will enjoy the laughs with this oddball couple who are determined to not lose their hearts to each other come what may," Siddiqui said in a statement.

The film has been shot in places like Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi and Mumbai.

It features Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra and Mahakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles.

Nandy called "Jogira Sara Ra Ra" a special film and said he enjoyed working on it.

"The film has turned out to be a fun ride, with a quirky Nawaz aka Jogi Pratap in the driving seat.

His comic timing is amazing and Neha's innate goofiness makes her a great co-passenger," he added.

Neha said the film was a "memorable experience" for her.

"We were all sad when the film wrapped up because I was having so much fun. Now, I can't wait for you all to see it and enjoy it. It's good clean entertainment that you can enjoy with the whole family. Hop on board, you won't be disappointed," she said.

"Jogira Sara Ra Ra" is produced by Naeem A Siddiqui with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer.

