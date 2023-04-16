Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history, makes people groove to bhangra beats 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: It was a historic moment for Indian artists as actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the US' popular Coachella music festival.

The music and arts festival, taking place in the Coachella Valley in California's Indio, is scheduled to take place over two weekends.

The Intro and entry of the Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella 2023@diljitdosanjhpic.twitter.com/1d2khX2nqX April 16, 2023

Dosanjh was part of the day two line-up of the first weekend, which saw performances by global music stars such as Blackpink, Charli XCX, Labrinth and Kid Laroi.

Dressed in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire paired with sneakers, Dosanjh prayed before entering the stage and was welcomed with a huge cheer from the fans amid fireworks.

"Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don't understand my songs, catch the vibe," Dosanjh said on stage in Punjabi.

As per other videos circulating on social media, the singer-actor, who shuffles between India and Canada, performed his hit tracks such as "Jatt da pyaar", "Patiala peg" and "Munda hunda dhuppa vich tan kudiye".

Throughout the performance, shots of Dosanjh's previous concerts were playing on a big screen in the background on stage.

He was accompanied by a live band and bhangra dance troupe during his close to the 45-minute-long set.

"@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining," a post on the official Instagram handle of Coachella music festival read.

.@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining



Catch all the Weekend 1 action on the @youtube Coachella live stream at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/Kj9UuTbrhY — Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023

During the performance of "Patiala peg", American music producer and DJ Diplo was spotted dancing in the crowd, a video of which was shared by Dosanjh on his Instagram Stories.

Audiences were seen asking him to extend his set, but Dosanjh hinted that he had to leave the stage and thanked them for all the love.

Veteran Punjabi folk singer Gurdas Maan congratulated Dosanjh for becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the American music festival.

"Punjabi music lai Ikk Vadda din @diljitdosanjh wah!! Poori team nu bahut bahut mubarkan. (A big day for Punjabi music. Superb Dijljit Dosanjh. Congratulations to the whole team)" he posted on Twitter.

Dosanjh said he had learnt everything from Maan, credited for taking Punjabi music across the globe.

"I've learnt everything from you. Living Legend @gurdasmaan Saab," he wrote.

Rapper Badshah and Dosanjh's "Udta Punjab" co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also congratulated him. Other stars and bands who performed at Coachella included Bad Bunny and Blink-182. Frank Ocean will be taking the stage on Sunday.

