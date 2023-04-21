Playback singer and Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 74

By Express News Service

Playback singer, producer, writer, and acclaimed filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. She was 74.

As per reports, she was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the past 15 days and passed away on Thursday due to age-related illnesses.

Production house Yash Raj Films shared a note on social media confirming the news. “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar also took to Twitter to remember Pamela. "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person," he wrote.

She was last seen in the Netflix documentary on Yash Raj Films The Romantics where she spoke about her husband Yash Chopra and his journey. The documentary also spoke about the contributions made by Pamela to the Hindi film industry.

On the show, Pamela recounted the days when her husband faced many a sleepless night before the release of his first film as a producer (Daag, 1973). Yash also often reached out to his wife to understand the female perspective and use it in his films.

#PamelaChopra was so strongly driven & a woman of great clarity. I'd never have known her world & understood her mind if it wasn't for #TheRomantics. She was the spine of not just Yash Chopra, but YRF. If only the Bollywood wives today are half as motivated as her! RIP Ma'am pic.twitter.com/P2B8HryvBV — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) April 20, 2023

Pamela sang several songs, mostly from her husband’s films like Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Noorie (1979), Darr (1993) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) among others. The 1993 film Aaina was independently produced by her.

Pamela co-wrote the script of the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai along with her husband Yash Chopra, her son Aditya Chopra and writer Tanuja Chandra.

She has also served as a dress designer for Silsila (1981) and Sawaal (1982). Before The Romantics, Pamela appeared on the screen only once for the song ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ from Dil To Pagal Hai. She appeared with her husband Yash Chopra in the song.

#PamelaChopra pic.twitter.com/Ddfg1dg9sq — (@SRKsSolmaz) April 20, 2023

Yash and Pamela tied the knot in 1970.

Yash passed away on October 21, 2012. He was 80

Yash and Pamela have two sons together Aditya and Uday Chopra. Aditya heads the family’s production house Yash Raj Films while Uday is an actor.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

