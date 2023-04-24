Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Singham Again' release preponed

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone starrer Singham Again will now release earlier than expected. The Rohit Shetty directorial was earlier supposed to hit theatres by Diwali 2024. Now, the film will be up on screens by Independence Day.

The film will hit theatres in August 2023. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement.

Singham Again will see Deepika in a cop avatar. The film is going to be the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise Singham.

Singham was released in the year 2011, and apart from Ajay, starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. It was followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone starrer Singham Again will now release earlier than expected. The Rohit Shetty directorial was earlier supposed to hit theatres by Diwali 2024. Now, the film will be up on screens by Independence Day. The film will hit theatres in August 2023. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement. Singham Again will see Deepika in a cop avatar. The film is going to be the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise Singham.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Singham was released in the year 2011, and apart from Ajay, starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. It was followed by Singham Returns in 2014.