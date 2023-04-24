Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Singham Again' release preponed

The film will hit theatres in August 2023. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement.

Published: 24th April 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham'.

A still from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone starrer Singham Again will now release earlier than expected. The Rohit Shetty directorial was earlier supposed to hit theatres by Diwali 2024. Now, the film will be up on screens by Independence Day.

The film will hit theatres in August 2023. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement.

Singham Again will see Deepika in a cop avatar. The film is going to be the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise Singham.

Singham was released in the year 2011, and apart from Ajay, starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. It was followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singham Again Ajay Devgn Deepika Padukone
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp