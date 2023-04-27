Home Entertainment Hindi

'Chrisann is SET FREE!': Mother celebrates after actor's release from UAE jail in drug case

Her family posted a video showing them dancing, crying with disbelief, with a relieved but weeping Chrisann on the other side, all urging her to come back as early as possible.

Published: 27th April 2023 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chrisann Pereira

Chrisann Pereira

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mumbai actress Chrisann Pereira, who was jailed in Sharjah (UAE) in a 'drugs plant' case, has been released, her family announced via social media late on Wednesday.

Her family posted a video showing them dancing, crying with disbelief, with a relieved but weeping Chrisann on the other side, all urging her to come back as early as possible.

A post shared by Kevin Pereira (@kevin.pereira8)

Chrisann, 27, was trapped last month in the 'drugs plant' case by a couple of Mumbai men, who have been arrested and have confessed to their crime.

The accused duo had hidden the drugs in an award trophy which was detected in Sharjah following which the local police had arrested Chrisann. She had been in jail since April 1.

Her distraught family in Mumbai said on Tuesday that Chrisann is innocent and they have planned to appeal to the PM and MEA for help to secure her early release.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which is probing the case, has nabbed the prime accused Anthony Paul (35), a baker in Borivali, and his associate Rajesh Bubhate (34) alias Ravi, a banker.

They have confessed to handing three persons the award trophies with drugs concealed in them and two others with drugs-laced cakes before they flew to Dubai, ostensibly as a vendetta against the Pereira family.

While two, including Chrisann, unwittingly walked into the trap, three others managed to evade the authorities in Sharjah.

ALSO READ | UAE jails 'Sadak 2' actress in 'planted' drugs case, kin to appeal to PM, MEA

Paul, said to be the brain behind the revenge con, apparently nursed an old grudge against the Pereira family, especially Premila (Chrisann's mother), and even got into fisticuffs with her son Kevin.

The police have found that Paul had used the same modus operandi with some other wannabe actors, assuring them of plum roles in global web series, though one person declined to carry the trophy, which Chrisann later agreed to take with her.

An upcoming actress, Chrisann has featured in films like "Sadak 2", "Batla House", a web series "Thinkistan", and several stage plays. She lives in the Borivali suburbs with her family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chrisann Pereira Sharjah (UAE) 'drugs plant' case
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp